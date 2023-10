Rittich was put on waivers Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Rittich posted a 9-8-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 21 appearances with Winnipeg last season. The Kings still have netminders Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley on the roster, so Rittich could head to AHL Ontario if he isn't claimed by another team.