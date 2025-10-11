Pinelli scored a goal and added an assist in OHL Ontario's 5-4 overtime loss to Tucson on Friday.

Pinelli is embarking on his third AHL campaign. He's yet to earn a call-up to the Kings, and that's understandable considering he produced only 49 points across 137 regular-season games in his first two professional seasons. The Kings' forward depth in the NHL is pretty set, and there are a few players on the Reign ahead of Pinelli for a recall, so it'll be on the 22-year-old to take a step forward this year.