Gawdin scored twice in AHL Ontario's 4-3 overtime win over San Diego on Saturday.

Gawdin is up to three goals and eight points through 12 appearances this season. The 28-year-old forward had a career-best 26 goals and 62 points in 72 regular-season outings with the Reign last year, but he's off to a slower start in 2025-26. Even so, the Kings tend not to make a lot of roster moves unless they have to, and it will likely take multiple injuries for him to be an option on the NHL roster. He did not receive a call-up in 2024-25.