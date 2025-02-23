Edmundson notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Deuces were wild on Edmundson's stat line, though only the helpers were out of place compared to his usual production. He ended an 11-game point drought when he assisted on Drew Doughty's first-period marker, and he also helped out on an Alex Laferriere goal in the second. Edmundson is enjoying a fairly strong campaign with 13 points, 63 shots on net, 77 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating through 50 appearances. He's reached the 20-point mark just once in his 10-year career, and while he may fall short of it again in 2024-25, he has displayed a level of performance near the high end of his abilities.