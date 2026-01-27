Kings' Joel Edmundson: Game-time decision
By RotoWire Staff
Edmundson (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Detroit on Tuesday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Edmundson participated in Tuesday's optional morning skate after leaving Monday's practice early. He sustained the injury in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over St. Louis. He has produced two goals, 14 assists, 67 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and 59 hits across 50 appearances this season. If Edmundson can't play, Jacob Moverare will probably suit up against the Red Wings on Tuesday.
