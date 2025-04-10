Edmundson (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Anaheim, per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty.

It will be Joel Edmundson's second straight game on the shelf. He has six goals, 20 points, 97 hits and 107 blocks in 72 appearances with Los Angeles in 2024-25. Jacob Moverare, who is projected to play Thursday, might find himself as a healthy scratch once Edmundson is ready to return.