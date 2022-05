Quick surrendered three goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, but Quick couldn't keep it even to force overtime. The 36-year-old has allowed at least three goals in all but one of the Kings' six playoff games so far. Despite the somewhat shaky play, he should get the nod again in Saturday's Game 7.