Spence was recalled from AHL Ontario on Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Spence was sent down to the minors Wednesday and played that night versus Abbotsford, putting two shots on net and picking up a minor penalty in a 2-1 shootout loss. He has 16 assists, 46 hits and 35 blocked shots in 44 NHL games this season. It's unclear at this time if Spence will play Saturday versus the Ducks.