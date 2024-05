Lawrence signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Lawrence wrapped up his junior career in 2023-24, picking up 37 points over 58 contests between OHL London and OHL Ottawa. The 21-year-old winger was a seventh-round pick in 2022. Given his lack of offense at the junior level, it's likely Lawrence will spend most or all of 2024-25 with AHL Ontario.