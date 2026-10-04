Lefebvre scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Cape Breton's 4-2 win over Moncton on Sunday.

Lefebvre was selected in the second round in 2026 as an overage player. The 19-year-old has already racked up seven points in four games with the Eagles this year after posting 32 goals and 27 assists over 59 regular-season games between Rimouski and Chicoutimi in 2025-26. The Kings prospect was initially a University of Vermont commit, but he switched his commitment in August to Boston University, where he'll debut in 2027-28.