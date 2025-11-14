Kings' Quinton Byfield: Second straight game winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byfield scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Thursday's 4-3 win over Toronto. He also added an assist.
Byfield one-timed a pass from Drew Doughty at the right dot to deliver the win. He has scored the winner in two consecutive games and has four points (two goals, two assists) in that span. Byfield is taking that next big step in his game this season. He has four goals, 12 assists and 44 shots in 18 games.
