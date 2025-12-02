Kings' Samuel Helenius: Secures two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helenius agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles on Tuesday, per agent Dan Milstein.
Helenius has logged just three games for the Kings this season in which he generated zero points, 10 hits and two shots while averaging 7:15 of ice time. At some point, Helenius could be a candidate for the minors, given the lack of minutes he is getting at the NHL level.
