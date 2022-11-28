Burakovsky was credited with an assist during Sunday's 5-4 win over the host Ducks.

Burakovsky, who signed on the first day of free agency last July, is providing his new club with the offense it expected - and more. The 27-year-old left winger earned a first-period primary assist off a touch pass to Alex Wennberg, who scored his first goal in nine games. Burakovsky, who notched the game-winner during Friday's win over the Golden Knights, has produced 11 points during his past eight outings.