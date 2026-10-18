Catton picked up two assists in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Panthers.

The 20-year-old Catton has six points (one goal, five assists) in his first nine games this season, and he's well on his way to obliterating his 17-point rookie season (66 games; seven goals, 10 assists). Look closer and you'll see a trend, though. Catton has delivered three, two-point games this season and been held off the scoresheet completely in six of his nine games. It's not unexpected -- young players take some time to become consistent. Catton is great with the puck, has incredible hockey IQ and is more than a passer -- he can snipe, too. His future is bright, even if his now is a bit inconsistent.