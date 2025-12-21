Stephenson scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson's on a career-best eight-game point streak, and his effort Saturday was his first multi-point outing since Nov. 15, also against the Sharks. The 31-year-old has five goals and four assists during his current streak, including a goal in four straight contests. He's now at nine goals, 21 points, 56 shots, 26 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 33 appearances. There's not much to like about the Kraken's offense, but Stephenson is a bright spot.