Tolvanen scored a goal Monday in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Tolvanen got the Kraken's first goal one minute into the second period on a backhand-to-forehand shot. It was his first goal in seven games. Tolvanen has quietly put up 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 43 games this season, and nine of those points (three goals, nine assists) have come with the man advantage. His pace gives him a real shot at a 50-point season and that would be a new career mark.