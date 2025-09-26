McCann (lower body) will not be in action versus Vancouver on Friday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

McCann was labeled day-to-day by the team Sunday but remains on the shelf heading into Friday's contest. The 29-year-old winger hasn't been ruled out for Opening Night against the Ducks on Oct. 9 and has two more opportunities to get into a preseason contest. Barring any setbacks, McCann should be capable of reaching the 60-point threshold for the fourth consecutive campaign.