McCann (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday.

McCann was initially labeled a game-time decision, but this roster move points toward the 29-year-old being in the lineup for the first time since Oct. 18. He should slot into a middle-six role initially, though he'll also see power-play time. McCann is typically one of the Kraken's top scorers when healthy, so fantasy managers should see how he does as he gets back up to speed.