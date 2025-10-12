McCann scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

McCann's goal officially clocked in at 4:56 of the extra session. He added three shots on net and two hits in the contest. The 29-year-old has a pair of goals, six shots, three hits and two blocked shots over two games this season while playing in his usual top-six role. His 22 goals last year were his fewest in a season with the Kraken, and that came on a 10.9 shooting percentage that was also on the low end. McCann could be poised for a bounce-back year as long as the lower-body injury that sidelined him in training camp doesn't rear its head again.