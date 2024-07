Keyser signed a one-year contract with the Kunlun Red Star of the KHL on Thursday.

Keyser shared time between the AHL and ECHL over the past five campaigns. During that span, the 25-year-old goaltender posted a 29-27-13 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 73 regular-season AHL outings for Providence. Keyser hasn't seen any NHL action yet in his career.