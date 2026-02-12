Genoni will patrol the Swiss crease versus France at the Olympic Games on Thursday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Genoni will start ahead of the Golden Knights' Akira Schmid, as Switzerland likely wants Schmid to be well-rested ahead of games versus Canada and Czechia in the round-robin portion of the tournament. Genoni has played his last seven seasons with Zug EV of the Swiss National League. He has a 2.38 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 appearances with Zug this season.