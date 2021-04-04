Borgman was promoted to the active roster Saturday and produced an assist and three hits in a 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Borgman is up to two assists and 10 hits through seven appearances this season. The 25-year-old Swede will likely stay in the lineup until the Lightning's injured blueliners can return.
