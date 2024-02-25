Vasilevskiy turned aside 32 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

The 29-year-old netminder snapped a three-start losing streak with a strong effort, as he took a shutout into the third period before the Isles made things a bit interesting. The win was Vasilevskiy's 20th, marking the eighth straight season he's reached that mark. After his recent skid, he still sports a disappointing 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage through 34 outings.