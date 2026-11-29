Vasilevskiy made 16 saves in a 2-1 win over Florida on Saturday.

The only goal that he allowed came in the second period with the teams four-on-four. Vasilevskiy has sharpened his game in the last two weeks. He's 3-2-0 with just seven goals allowed and a .940 save percentage in his last five starts. Vasilevskiy may need to carry this team for a bit if Brandon Hagel (lower body), Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) are out for long. Hagel and Hedman missed the entire game; Kucherov left early in the second period Saturday and didn't return.