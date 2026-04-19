Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against Montreal on Sunday in Game 1, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy has won four of his last six outings, allowing only 13 goals on 147 shots. He posted a 39-15-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.31 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 58 appearances during the 2025-26 regular season.
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