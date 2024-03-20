Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

It wasn't a dominant outing, but Vasilevskiy was able to overcome giving up a goal in each period. The 29-year-old benefited from the Lightning's third-period surge. He's won four straight contests while allowing a total of nine goals in that span. Vasilevskiy is at 25-16-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 42 outings overall. The Lightning are set to visit the Sharks on Thursday.