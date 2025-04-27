Cirelli scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 3.'
Cirelli scored an empty-net goal for the 5-1 final at 15:00. He also put up 14 PIM, including a 10-minute misconduct on the ensuing faceoff after he scored. Cirelli's role will center around his shutdown abilities this postseason, so there probably won't be many points.
