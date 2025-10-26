Cirelli had two goals and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over Anaheim.

Cirelli's first was a tap-in in the second to push the score to 3-1. His second stood as the game-winner on the power play at 16:45 of the third frame. Cirelli has five goals and two assists in eight games this season. Two of those snipes have come on the power play. Cirelli's previous best in that role was three goals, set in three different seasons. A new career high is on the horizon.