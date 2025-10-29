Cirelli logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Cirelli's first assist was the 300th point of his career, achieved in his 521st game. The 28-year-old earned another helper in the third period. He's logged five points over the last three contests to get to five goals, four assists, 17 shots on net, eight hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances this season. Cirelli is firmly in place as the Lightning's second-line center.