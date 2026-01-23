Lightning's Anthony Cirelli: In lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cirelli (undisclosed) is in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, per the NHL media site.
Cirelli left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks, but it looks like he will be fine. The 28-year-old will be in a top-six role and should see ice time in all situations.
