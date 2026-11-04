Cirelli scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings. He fired five shots.

Cirelli pushed the score to 3-0 at the 8:41 mark of the second period; the goal stood as the winner. It was good to see him put up the five shots -- he had just six in his previous five games. Cirelli has four goals, two assists and 65 face-off wins (54.6 percent) in his last six games. Two of those goals were game winners. Overall, he has five goals, four assists, 22 shots and a 52.1 face-off percentage in 14 games.