Cirelli picked up an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 6.

Cirelli heads into the offseason after putting up six points (three goals, three assists) in six games against the Maple Leafs. He, Alex Killorn and Brandon Hagel had a strong postseason as a line, but the helper came when Bolts coach Jon Cooper juggled lines and put Steven Stamkos with Cirelli and Killorn. Next season, Cirelli is likely to have at least one new linemate, as Killorn is a UFA heading into the summer.