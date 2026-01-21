Cirelli left Tuesday's game versus the Sharks due to an undisclosed issue, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on the center's status after the game, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cooper didn't seem too concerned about Cirelli, but added that the team would see how he's doing Wednesday. He'll be considered day-to-day leading into a road back-to-back this weekend. The Lightning visit the Blackhawks on Friday and the Blue Jackets on Saturday. Prior to his exit, Cirelli scored a goal, giving him 13 tallies and 29 points through 44 outings this season.