Cirelli produced a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-3 Game 1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Cirelli put the Lightning ahead 2-0 early before assisting on the second of Tampa Bay's four power-play goals. He also had a team-high four blocked shots, as Cirelli's strong two-way game was on full display. Cirelli has been used in more of a defensive role in past playoff runs -- he has only 36 points in 93 postseason games -- but now that the Lightning have to trot out a salary cap-compliant roster, Cirelli will be counted upon to produce more offense.