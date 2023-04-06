Cirelli (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Islanders, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Cirelli was injured in the second period of Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. With Cirelli out, Mikey Eyssimont will likely draw into the lineup if the Lightning opt for the traditional 12 forwards.
