Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Dominating for OHL Sault Ste. Marie
Katchouk racked up two goals and three assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 5-4 overtime win over Sudbury on Wednesday.
Katchouk and 2017 Flyers first-round pick Morgan Frost combined for eight points to lead the Greyhounds. Katchouk now has 16 goals and 24 points in 16 games this year. He also has two shorthanded tallies after posting seven shorthanded markers in 2016-17. A second-round pick of Tampa in 2016, Katchouk is a big body (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) that has proven he can impact a game in a multitude of areas.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...