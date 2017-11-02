Katchouk racked up two goals and three assists in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 5-4 overtime win over Sudbury on Wednesday.

Katchouk and 2017 Flyers first-round pick Morgan Frost combined for eight points to lead the Greyhounds. Katchouk now has 16 goals and 24 points in 16 games this year. He also has two shorthanded tallies after posting seven shorthanded markers in 2016-17. A second-round pick of Tampa in 2016, Katchouk is a big body (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) that has proven he can impact a game in a multitude of areas.