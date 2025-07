Katchouk signed a one-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Katchouk recorded 21 goals and 49 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2024-25. The 27-year-old forward may spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors, but he will compete for a depth role with the Lightning during training camp.