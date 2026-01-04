Halverson posted a 17-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 6-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Crunch leapt out to a 5-0 lead after one period, and Halverson was barely tested in his third AHL shutout of the season. He's now at 11-4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He saw some time in the NHL in December, but he didn't face a shot during brief relief appearance versus the Islanders on Dec. 13. Halverson is the Lightning's No. 3 goalie in the organization.