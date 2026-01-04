Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Earns AHL shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Halverson posted a 17-save shutout in AHL Syracuse's 6-0 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
The Crunch leapt out to a 5-0 lead after one period, and Halverson was barely tested in his third AHL shutout of the season. He's now at 11-4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and an .899 save percentage. He saw some time in the NHL in December, but he didn't face a shot during brief relief appearance versus the Islanders on Dec. 13. Halverson is the Lightning's No. 3 goalie in the organization.
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Shipped back to minors•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Called up Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Earns another shutout in AHL play•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Shuts out AHL Rochester•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Lands on waivers Friday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Halverson: Slated to start Thursday•