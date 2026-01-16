default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Halverson was called up from AHL Syracuse on Friday.

Halverson posted a 12-6-2 mark with a 2.42 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 20 AHL games this season before his recall. The Lightning have not announced any injury or illness to Andrei Vasilevskiy or Jonas Johansson at this time, which would have triggered the recall of Halverson.

More News