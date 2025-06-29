Sheary was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Sheary, who had one year left on his contract at $2 million, has opted for a contract termination with the hopes of latching on as an NHL player next season. The 33-year-old played just five games with the Lightning this year, spending most of the season at AHL Syracuse, where he had 20 goals and 41 assists in 59 games played. It was the first time he saw time in the AHL since the 2015-16 season. Assuming he clears, he'll join the class of unrestricted free agents on July 1.