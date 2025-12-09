Samson was acquired by the Lightning from the Flyers on Monday in exchange for Roman Schmidt.

Samson has yet to make his NHL debut, and while Tampa Bay didn't make it official in its press release, the 22-year-old will more than likely report to AHL Syracuse. The British Columbia native picked up four helpers and four PIM across 10 games with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2025-26. Samson was a sixth-round selection by the Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.