Fortier was called up from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.
Fortier may just be an extra body at practice for a few days while the Lightning's American and Canadian representatives at the 4 Nations Face-Off remain away ahead of Thursday's championship game. The 25-year-old Fortier would likely be limited to depth duties if he sees any action with the big club.
