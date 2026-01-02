Goncalves scored a goal Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Kings.

Goncalves broke a 3-3 tie with just 1:41 left in the third period, and it stood as the winner. He has four points, including three assists, and six shots in his last four games. Goncalves is a bottom-six winger who occasionally plays up the lineup, but his overall production (four goals, eight assists; 36 games) isn't enough to make him valuable in the fantasy arena.