Johansson made 39 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers got to Johansson early with two snipes in the first 8:31, including a shortie. He then settled into a groove in a see-saw affair before giving up a snipe to Evan Bouchard at 8:04 of the third that pushed the Oil into the lead. From there, Johansson's teammates took over with three unanswered goals to seal the win. It's the fourth time this season that he's faced 40 or more shots, but just the first time he's earned the win. Johansson continues to hold the blue paint while waiting for Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) to return later this month. Use caution with him, despite two straight wins. Johansson continues to allow a lot of goals, and his 3.40 GAA and .896 save percentage can help sink your week.