Johansson stopped 12 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Kings.

Johansson lasted just past the halfway mark of regulation before he was pulled amid a flurry of goals by the Kings. He was ultimately spared from taking the loss as the Senators overcame the deficit he created before losing in overtime. Johansson has allowed 10 goals on 72 shots across three appearances since getting the call-up from AHL Belleville to replace the injured Linus Ullmark (lower body). With this performance, Johansson will likely have to settle for backup duties Saturday versus the Sharks, though the Senators are back in action Sunday versus the Ducks. Johansson will need to make a stronger case for himself in any future starts if he wants to remain in the NHL once Ullmark is healthy.