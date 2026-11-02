Johansson stopped 27 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Johansson was working the second half of a back-to-back, which was always going to make this a challenging start. However, the Senators started well, breaking out to a 3-0 lead after one period. Johansson proceeded to squander that advantage, though he's hardly the only one to blame -- the Ducks cashed in on four of their five power-play chances. Johansson has now allowed 16 goals on 105 shots over his first four games of the campaign. The Senators' crease is one to avoid until Linus Ullmark (lower body) returns. Ottawa's road trip wraps up in Buffalo on Wednesday.