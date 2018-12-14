Joseph (lower body) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Joseph is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests he could return to action as soon as Sunday against the Jets. The 21-year-old winger has been a fantastic source of secondary scoring for Tampa Bay while skating in a bottom-six role this season, notching nine goals and 13 points in 32 appearances.

