Head coach Jon Cooper said he didn't think Crozier (undisclosed) will play in the Lightning's next game Friday versus the Red Wings, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Crozier sustained an injury in the first period versus the Capitals on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's status for Saturday against the Blue Jackets hasn't been revealed, but it appears he could be set for at least a short absence. Darren Raddysh will likely get a chance to rejoin the lineup while Crozier is sidelined.