Lightning's Max Crozier: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crozier (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against Dallas, per Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Head coach Jon Cooper said that Crozier will play at some point during the Lightning's upcoming three-game road trip that begins Sunday in Utah and ends Thursday in Vegas. Crozier has three assists in four NHL games this season.
