Crozier (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Rangers, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Crozier was battling a nagging undisclosed injury that cost him the last two games, but it appears he's overcome it at this point. His return comes at a good time, as both Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) will be absent for Wednesday's contest. Crozier is set to fill a top-four role, though he may still have relatively limited minutes.